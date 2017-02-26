‘People’s Court’ Judge Joseph Wapner dead at 97

LOS ANGELES, CA. – Joseph Wapner, the retired Los Angeles judge who presided over “The People’s Court” with steady force during the heyday of the reality courtroom show, died Sunday at age 97.

Son David Wapner told The Associated Press that his father died at home in his sleep.

Joseph Wapner was hospitalized a week ago with breathing problems and had been under home hospice care.

“The People’s Court,” on which Wapner decided real small-claims from 1981 to 1993, was one of the granddaddies of the syndicated reality shows of today.

His affable, no-nonsense approach attracted many fans, putting “The People’s Court” in the top five in syndication at its peak.

“Everything on the show is real,” Wapner told the AP in a 1986 interview. “There’s no script, no rehearsal, no retakes. Everything from beginning to end is like a real courtroom, and I personally consider each case as a trial.”

Wapner was a Los Angeles native and received a law degree from the University of Southern California.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mickey, and by two sons, both of whom joined the legal profession.

A daughter, Sarah, died in 2015.

He generally turned down guest shots on other shows, saying, “I’m not an actor, I’m a judge.”