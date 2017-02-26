Tulsa man beats, runs over dog after it killed his cat

Warning: This content may be graphic for some viewers.

TULSA, Okla. – A man in Tulsa has been arrested after he allegedly killed a dog by beating and running over it.

Officials say Darren White, 36, told them the dog had killed his cat and he wanted to retaliate.

White ran over the dog with his truck and then repeatedly beat it with a baseball bat.

Witnesses told Fox 23, White drove his truck through front yards just to run the dog over.

The dog was barely able to walk and limped to a nearby yard.

When police arrived on scene, White was found digging a hole to bury his cat.

White told officials the dog “learned what a baseball bat was.”

According to Fox 23, he also went after a second dog with his truck who was involved in the fight with his cat, but that dog escaped.

White now faces one complaint of animal cruelty.

Officials say the dog did have a collar on, but could not find the owners.