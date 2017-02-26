Two people arrested after 2-month-old baby found next to meth-filled syringe

TULSA, Okla. – Two people are behind bars after police found a baby was found inside a truck next to a syringe with meth in it.

Kathleen Keenan was found passed out in the front seat of the truck at a Lowe’s store.

Marijuana and meth were found beside her.

Officials say a syringe that tested positive for meth was found next to the 2-month-old baby.

Ervin Thompson was arrested by police when he came out of Lowe’s.

The baby was taken to the hospital and is now in DHS custody.

Thompson and Keenan are now in jail on child endangerment complaints.