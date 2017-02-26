× Westbrook Propels Thunder Past Pelicans

Russell Westbrook notched his 29th triple double of the season as he helped OKC blow by the New Orleans Pelicans 118-110.

Westbrook scored 21 points in the fourth quarter alone en route to a game high 41 points, and adding 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It’s the third triple double Westbrook has ha against the Pelicans this season. He’s only the third player ever to have three triple doubles against one team in the same season joining Jason Kidd and Magic Johnson for the accomplishment.

Victor Oladipo didn’t play with back spasms missing his second straight game. Alex Abrines again started in his spot tallying 13 points.

Enes Kanter seems to be back to his old self scoring 20 points off the bench in his second game back from a broken arm.

Steven Adams was able to score 13 points and grab 10 boards despite having his hands full with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. Those two combined for 69 points.

Davis dropped 24 of his 38 in the first quarter. A career high for a quarter. New Thunder forward Taj Gibson slowed him down quite a bit after that during his minutes.

OKC has now won three straight games and will put that streak on the line Tuesday when Utah comes to town. The Jazz currently sit 4th in the West.