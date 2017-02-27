× Alleged Mississippi murder suspect may be in Oklahoma, authorities say

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. – A man wanted for murder in Mississippi may be in Oklahoma, authorities say.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, could be involved in multiple crimes in Mississippi that include the murder of his girlfriend and an attack on a female jogger in Rankin County.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, a woman in Rankin County, Miss. called 911 saying she had been shot while jogging.

The victim told police that a white man with facial hair driving a small white SUV shot her from his driver’s window, striking her in the thigh.

Later that day, around 4:20 p.m., deputies were called to a welfare check at an apartment in Rankin County.

A deputy along with a family member found the 30-year-old woman dead inside the apartment.

The woman’s 2012 GMC Acadia SUV was missing.

Officials say the deceased woman’s boyfriend, Alex Bridges Deaton, may be responsible for the crimes.

Authorities believe Deaton is still driving the 2012 white GMC Acadia with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag, number F396NF.

He is described as 5′ 9″ and weighs around 170 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that Deaton may have fled the state and is believed to be in Oklahoma.

If you see the wanted man, do not try to approach him. Instead, call 911.