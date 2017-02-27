Authorities release additional info on Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Oklahoma

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. – Authorities have released more information on the Mississippi murder suspect who was last seen in Oklahoma.

Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, is at the center of a nationwide manhunt.

Deaton is accused in the murder of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson. He is also accused of shooting at another woman as she was jogging early Friday morning in Rankin County, WLBT reports.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, a woman in Rankin County, Miss. called 911 saying she had been shot while jogging.

The victim told police that a white man with facial hair driving a small white SUV shot her from his driver’s window, striking her in the thigh.

Later that day, around 4:20 p.m., deputies were called to a welfare check at an apartment in Rankin County.

A deputy along with a family member found Robinson strangled to death inside the apartment.

Officials believe she was killed either late Wednesday or early Thursday, but are waiting on the autopsy to confirm.

The woman’s white 2012 GMC Acadia SUV was also missing.

Officials believe Deaton is responsible for the random shooting of the jogger and for his girlfriend’s death.

Authorities are now investigating if he could possibly be connected to another death in a nearby county.

Thursday evening, Brenda Pinter was found shot to death inside a church in Neshoba County, Miss.

Surveillance video shows that a white SUV pulled into the church parking lot shortly after Pinter arrived.

Authorities told WLBT that the SUV stayed in the lot for several minutes before leaving.

The local sheriff confirmed no other vehicles entered the church lot between the arrival of the SUV and the discovery of Pinter’s body.

At this time, there is no known personal connections between Pinter and Deaton.

Authorities believe Deaton is still driving the white 2012 GMC Acadia with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag, number F396NF.

He is described as 5′ 9″ and weighs around 170 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement confirmed that Deaton was last seen in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, WLBT reports.

Officials said that Deaton does have a connection to Oklahoma, but would not clarify what the connection is.

If you see the wanted man, do not try to approach him. Instead, call 911.

Right now Deaton is facing charges of one count of first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault; however, officials say charges could be upgraded to capital murder.