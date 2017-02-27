× Chickasaw Nation offering free tax help for Oklahoma families

ADA, Okla. – A Native American tribe is helping Oklahomans this tax season.

The Chickasaw Nation is offering free tax preparation assistance to individuals and families who earn less than $54,000.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be available until April 13 at locations in Ada, Norman, Oklahoma City, Ardmore and Thackerville.

Participants are asked to bring in two forms of ID, their Social Security card, a photo ID, all W2 and 1099 forms and other documents needed to complete a tax return.

A copy of last year’s tax return and a voided check for direct deposit refunds are also required.

Oklahomans can go to the following locations for the tax assistance:

Chickasaw Nation Headquarters Treasury Building, located at 515 Arlington in Ada. Volunteers will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Riverwind Casino Hotel’s Diamond Room, located at 1544 W. State Hwy 9 in Norman. Volunteers will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Oklahoma City office’s conference room, located at 4001 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Ardmore Community Center’s conference room, located at 907 Locust St. in Ardmore. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

WinStar World Casino and Resort’s global event center, located at 777 Casino Ave. in Thackerville. Volunteers will be there from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.