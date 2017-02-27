Cooking with Kyle: Creating the perfect pancakes for ‘Shrove Tuesday’
OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a traditional and delicious dish for Mardi Gras that you won’t want to miss.
The pancakes are usually used to celebrate ‘Shrove Tuesday,’ where families would use up extra food that couldn’t be eaten during Lent.
Recipe:
- 1.5 cups all-purpose flour
- 3.5 t baking powder
- ½ t salt
- ¼ C sugar
- 1.25 C whole milk
- 1/2 t vanilla
- 1 large egg
- 3 T melted butter
Melt the butter in microwave for 30 seconds, set aside.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder.
- Whisk milk, vanilla and egg together.
- Create a well in the center of the flour mixture.
- Pour the butter and milk mixture into the well.
- Whisk until batter is thoroughly combined. Batter should be fairly thick. A few lumps are okay.
- Lightly oil a skillet or pan and heat to medium heat. The pan/skillet is ready when a droplet of water “dances” when dropped on the surface
- Ladle or pour desired amount of batter into pan. (I use roughly 1/4C per pancake)
- Cook until bubbles appear throughout the cake and edges appear a bit dry; flip pancake with spatula and cook an additional 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown.