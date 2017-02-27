× Cooking with Kyle: Creating the perfect pancakes for ‘Shrove Tuesday’

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a traditional and delicious dish for Mardi Gras that you won’t want to miss.

The pancakes are usually used to celebrate ‘Shrove Tuesday,’ where families would use up extra food that couldn’t be eaten during Lent.

Recipe:

1.5 cups all-purpose flour

3.5 t baking powder

½ t salt

¼ C sugar

1.25 C whole milk

1/2 t vanilla

1 large egg

3 T melted butter

Melt the butter in microwave for 30 seconds, set aside.