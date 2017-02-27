× Cooking with Kyle: Making red beans and rice for Mardi Gras

OKLAHOMA CITY – With Mardi Gras just around the corner, you don’t want to forget a classic dish like red beans and rice.

Recipe:

1 pound dried red kidney beans (traditionally, the smaller red kidneys or “pink” kidneys are used)

1 12-14oz package andouille smoked sausage, thinly sliced

3 celery ribs, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

6 cups water (or chicken stock)

sliced green onion (Optional garnish)

Serve over cooked white rice

In bowl, cover beans with water and soak overnight. Pour away soaking water, transfer to pot and boil briskly in fresh water for 10 minutes. Drain.

In slow cooker or stock pot, combine all ingredients and slow-simmer 3 hours, until beans are tender and sauce is thick and velvety. Serve over white rice. Serves 6.