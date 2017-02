YUKON, Okla. – Crews have responded to a large grass fire in Yukon.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Monday in the 125000 block of W. Wilshire, near Piedmont Road.

About 50-60 acres have been reportedly burned at this time.

Crews said some structures in the area may had been threatened, also.

Fortunately, the fire was put out around 6 p.m.

No major damage or injuries were reported.

Fire fighters desperately trying to corral a wildfire at Express Ranch in Yukon. #breaking @kfortv4 A post shared by Lance West (@lance_west) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.