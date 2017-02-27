“God bless you,” Woman says two would-be robbers apologized after learning about her surgery

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A woman in Wisconsin says she is confused after a pair of would-be thieves ended up apologizing after trying to rob her.

Kristy Welch tells WTMJ that she got home from a class on Monday night when a pair of strangers opened her car door.

“They wanted me to come out of the car, but I wasn’t going. I’m not exactly light weight. They’re not going to pull me out,” she said.

One of the men had a gun and demanded money, but things soon changed when Welch told them that she had just undergone surgery and didn’t have any money.

“They yelled again, ‘God bless you,’ and they both apologized, which to me doesn’t make a lot of sense,” she said.

Welch says she went to the police department to report the bizarre event, but no arrests have been made.