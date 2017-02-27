× High-speed chase ends after crash in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A high-speed chase has ended after a crash.

The chase was reported around 7 p.m. Monday in Pottawatomie County, near McLoud.

Speeds of over 100 miles per hour were reportedly reached.

The suspect then crashed at a curve on I-40 and Hudiburg Drive in Midwest City.

The interstate westbound is shut down with traffic diverting off at Air Depot due to the crash.

Bad accident after hi-speed chase crashes out WB I-40 @ Hudiburg in MWC. Avoid area WB I-40 in shutdown. Updates @kfor — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) February 28, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.