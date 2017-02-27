× Intoxicated Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 17-year-old at flea market

OKLAHOMA CITY – An intoxicated man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at an Oklahoma City flea market.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, police were called to the 1100 block of S. Eastern in reference to a possible sexual assault.

When police arrived, a man and woman told police that a man, later identified as Pedro Pecina had sexually assaulted their 17-year-old daughter.

The girl told police that she was looking at t-shirts when Pecina came up behind her.

She said the man pushed his hips into her buttocks, pressed his torso against her body and started to rub his groin area and hips into her, the police report states.

The girl was able to run away and find her parents, who then told security.

Pecina was detained until police could arrive.

According to the police report, when an officer spoke with the man, he noticed that his speech was slurred and that he smelled strongly of alcohol.

He was then arrested for public drunkenness and sexual battery of a child.