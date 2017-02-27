Man robbed while on side of interstate in Oklahoma City due to flat tire 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A morning commute turned into a nightmare for one man.

Just after 9 a.m., he pulled over near I-44 between Penn and May because of a flat tire.

“They pulled off to the side of the road to fix that tire when a black SUV pulled up behind him,” said Travis Vernier, an Oklahoma City police officer.

He thought he was getting help from a friendly stranger.

“But, in fact, a black male got out of the passenger side of the SUV, approached the victim and robbed him at gun point.”

The suspect got away with some personal belongings as well as a money bag.

The victim was actually headed to the bank with a money bag from a Carl’s Junior, where he works.

“One of the things we’re looking into is whether this individual was specifically targeted because they were making that deposit,” Vernier said.

Both suspects got away – a terrifying ordeal for the man’s morning commute.

“I think a very shocking situation for him, expecting help and he’s robbed.”

Police don’t have much suspect information to go on other than they are looking for a black Ford SUV.

It’s possibly an Expedition.

If you have any information call, Oklahoma City police.

35.467560 -97.516428