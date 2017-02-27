Meet the KFOR 4Warn weather team at the 2017 Severe Weather Awareness Expo

OKLAHOMA CITY– Severe weather season is fast approaching and you need to be prepared.

Come meet the Oklahoma weather experts at the 2017 Severe Weather Awareness Expo at Penn Square Mall, Saturday, March 4.

The entire 4Warn weather team will be there to talk about safety, storm chasing and forecasting.

KFOR’s team of experienced weather chasers and will also be on hand to talk about the latest technology they use in the field when helping to keep you 4Warned.

This is a free event and starts at Noon.