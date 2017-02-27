“My flesh was decaying,” Woman describes life after battling anorexia

TAMPA, Fla. – Lissa Barnett is hoping her story can change someone else’s life.

At just 24-years-old, Barnett suffered from anorexia and was close to death.

“As a nurse, I have been around death. I have been around dying people and they have a certain scent. I was constantly surrounded by that smell. Come to find out, my flesh was decaying. I was actively dying,” she told WFLA.

She weighed 62 pounds and was searching for something that was unattainable.

“I knew I was about to die. I remember stepping up the one step and I felt my heart literally having a heart attack,” she said.

Nearly 10 years later, Barnett is recovering but still struggles with the ideas of a perfect body.

After years of starving herself, Barnett suffers from osteoporosis. She is already undergoing menopause and is infertile.

Now, she wants her story of recovery to inspire others to get help, and their loved ones to say something.

“I did have people in my life that didn’t know how to approach me and they didn’t say anything at all, and that is one of the worst things you can do. You must say something,” she said.