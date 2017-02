Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Police need your help tracking down the thieves responsible for multiple car burglaries.

Norman police are warning residents about thieves who have been targeting unlocked vehicles in area neighborhoods.

Residents in one neighborhood tell NewsChannel 4 some victims have even been hit twice.

Officials with the Norman Police Department said at this point, they have no reason to believe all of the incidents are connected.

No arrests have been made.