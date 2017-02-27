× Oklahoma City police investigating alleged armed robbery along busy interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a possible armed robbery along a busy interstate.

Around 9:10 a.m., police were called to I-44 between Pennsylvania Ave. and May following reports of a robbery.

Initial reports indicate that the alleged victim was having car trouble, so they pulled to the side of the road.

At that point, the victim told investigators that they were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects.

So far, no arrests have been made.