× Oklahoma City police investigating alleged shooting that led to crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect who was shooting at another car and caused a wreck on Monday.

Police tell NewsChannel 4 it began as some sort of domestic dispute near N.W. 85th and Hudson.

The cars were speeding down the road as one driver shot at the other car.

It ended at Britton and Kelley when the car that was being chased crashed into another vehicle.

The car that was being chased rolled and then erupted into flames.

No one suffered life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect who was shooting at the other vehicle.