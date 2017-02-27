Oklahoma family searching for answers to cold case from 1998

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – It has been almost two decades since Deana Dean’s body was found in west Tulsa.

Dean was just 16-years-old when she was reported missing after going to work in 1998.

Her body was discovered nearly a week later.

Nearly 19 years later, her family is still seeking answers and justice.

The case turned cold and no arrests were ever made.

“We’re gonna get there. And I’m really hoping it’s this year. Not that I’ve heard anything or know anything new, it’s just the way everything is falling together. I think we’re gonna get the answers we need quick,” Larry Dean, Deana’s father, told KJRH.

Investigators say they are making progress, but can’t release any details at this time.