× Oklahoma man’s excuse for going 120 miles per hour leaves troopers shaking their heads

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Oklahoma man’s excuse for speeding recently made troopers in Minnesota shake their heads.

The Minnesota State Patrol used his case as a warning for other drivers in the area.

Troopers say the man’s vehicle caught their attention on Feb. 12 after it was clearly going faster than the speed limit.

In fact, officials say the man was on I-90 near the Rushmore exit when he was clocked at 120 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

When they confronted the driver, a 53-year-old Oklahoma man, they say he told them he was rushing to get to a bathroom.

“There is no excuse for speeding. Take care of business before you hit the road,” the patrol’s post read.