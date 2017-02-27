Police: Attempted robber surprised by female clerk with gun

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who was reportedly caught off guard when he allegedly tried to rob a local convenience store.

Oklahoma City police say an alleged suspect tried to rob the Circle L Food Mart, located in the 9000 block of N. Western Ave. recently.

The alleged suspect, who was wearing a gray hoodie, walked into the store with a gun in his hand.

However, he had no idea the female clerk was reaching for a gun of her own.

Authorities say the man ran out of the store, but not before staring straight into one of the store’s surveillance cameras.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.