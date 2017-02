Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. Monday at N.W. 35th and May.

Police were reportedly chasing a suspect on foot when shots were fired.

EMSA has been called to the scene.

Breaking: officer involved shooting at NW 35th and May. @kfor pic.twitter.com/hatOXtPZXZ — Abby Broyles (@abbybroyles) February 28, 2017

One EMSA unit left with sirens and lights flashing. No word yet on how many people were shot. I'm told officer was not shot. @kfor pic.twitter.com/B1I10GKUun — Abby Broyles (@abbybroyles) February 28, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.