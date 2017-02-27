Police investigating after woman shows up to emergency room with gunshot wound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities said a woman is recovering and they are investigating following a shooting on the city's southwest side on Monday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., witnesses said a Cadillac pulled up to the emergency room and a man ran inside, begging for help.

He told medical staff the woman he was with had just been shot.

"She was helped inside and, indeed, was suffering from a gunshot wound," said Officer Travis Vernier with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators learned the shooting actually occurred along S.W. 59th St.

"Now, prior to going to the hospital, we do believe the man actually drove to local fire station and tried to knock for help," Vernier said.

Officials said the man got out of his car and banged on the fire station window until it broke.

However, firefighters didn't hear the commotion, because they were in the back of the station.

By the time they heard something, it was too late.

The man and the woman were driving away and headed toward the hospital.

Right now, the man is being questioned by police, but they do not know his connection to the case.

Fortunately, the victim is expected to be okay.

"Good news, it looks likes she's going to survive the injury. It's non-life threatening," Vernier said.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Oklahoma City police.