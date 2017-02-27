× Railroad ‘quiet zone’ to go into effect for downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders say it is about to get a lot quieter around downtown Oklahoma City.

The Federal Railway Administration has approved a ‘quiet zone’ in downtown Oklahoma City that will allow trains to pass through the city center without sounding a horn at intersections.

The ‘quiet zone’ will go into effect on Tuesday, Feb. 28. However, experts say it could take up to 48 hours before the railroad operators’ systems are updated.

The ‘quiet zone’ will span for about three miles from S.E. 23rd St. to N.E. 16th St.

Authorities say railroad intersections in those areas have safety and traffic-control elements, so trains can pass through without blaring a horn.