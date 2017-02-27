Soccer player credited with saving opponent’s life after collision on the pitch

PRAGUE, Czech Republic – A player from West Africa is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of an opponent during a soccer game.

This weekend, Togo faced Bohemia during a league game in the Czech Republic.

The match was a back-and-forth battle for both squads when Bohemian goalkeeper Martin Berkovec collided with teammate Daniel Krch near the half-hour mark.

Berkovec was immediately knocked unconscious and Togo’s Francis Kone jumped into action.

According to ESPN, Kone put his fingers in Berkovec’s mouth to make sure his tongue wasn’t blocking his airway.

“It wasn’t the first time I have done that. It’s something like the fourth time,” Kone told Czech media.

Paramedics rushed the players involved in the collision to the hospital for treatment.

Although the game ended in a 0-0 final, Bohemia’s coach had a lot to say about the opposing player.

“I would like to put sport to one side and thank Kone, who provided first aid,” Miroslav Koubek said. “He acted very professionally in the situation, administered first aid and retrieved his tongue. As far as I’m concerned, that was more important than the whole game.”