Warm front moving into Oklahoma Monday

This morning a warm front is approaching from the south.

Skies becoming mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers or drizzle and temps rising from the 30s into the 40s and 50s as we go through the morning hours.

This afternoon the warm front moves into northern OK with gusty south winds, variable clouds, sun and temps warming into the 60s in central OK!

Expect temps in the 70s in southwestern OK today!!

Tonight is very mild for late February with south winds, partly cloudy skies temps mainly in the 50s for lows.

Showers and t’storms possible in eastern OK overnight tonight.

On Tuesday a dry line pushes into western OK with windy, dry and very warm conditions.

Temps warm into the 70s and 80s with a very high fire danger!

Another cold front sweeps across OK Tuesday night with t’storms over in eastern OK, some severe.

Stay tuned to the weather folks!