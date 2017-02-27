Weapons found in stolen vehicle after high-speed chase ends in Midwest City crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Mangled wreckage and flashing lights shut down a portion of I-40 westbound Monday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the high-speed chase started in Pottawattamie County.

Law enforcement stopped a male driver for going 103 miles per hour and, when it became known the vehicle was stolen, he hit the gas.

“We met them around 40 and Douglas, is where we got involved in pursuit,” said Trooper Gary Hightower with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “He had passed vehicles on inside shoulder and outside shoulder.”

As the chase headed into Midwest City, the driver hit speeds around 120 miles per hour.

“Here about Hudiburg, I performed a TVI maneuver,” Hightower said.

The driver then crashed into a light pole, flipped several times and landed on the service road.

Witness Shawn Ray said he saw the chase.

"We’d seen about nine cops, and we’d seen about 14 more behind it,” Ray said.

The suspect wasn’t badly hurt and was taken to jail.

Investigators found weapons in the vehicle.

“We found two compound bows, numerous knives, like around five or six knives, some buck knives, pocket knives, stuff like that,” Hightower said.

Other items, which were possibly stolen, were also found in the vehicle, including a TV.

The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released, but Ray has a message for him.

“There’s other people out here on the highway and, if you’re going to do the crime, do the time,” he said.

