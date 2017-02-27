“You’re fired!” Witches around the world cast spell on President Trump – and nothing happened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to estimates, at least one million people in the U.S. practice witchcraft, and at the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 24th many witches worldwide came together on social media to cast a mass spell on President Donald Trump.

"You're fired, you're fired, you're fired!" chanted a group of Wiccans who posted the video on Facebook.

Instructions were posted online so anyone could participate with the "Bind Trump" group, simultaneously burning a picture of the president, while asking "the spirits" to step in with this ritual:

"Hear me, oh spirits of water, earth, fire, and air, heavenly hosts, demons of the infernal realms, and spirits of the ancestors. I call upon you to

bind Donald J. Trump so that his malignant works may fail utterly, that he may do no harm to any human soul, nor any tree, animal, rock, stream, or sea. Bind him so that he shall not break our polity, usurp our liberty, or fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair. And bind, too, all those who enable his wickedness, and those whose mouths speak his poisonous lies."

The group followed its curse with loud laughter and cheering.

Well... Trump is still in office.

Therefore, "until Donald Trump is removed from office," the group plans to repeat its mass binding ritual at midnight on every waning crescent moon, with future dates set for March 26th, April 24th, May 23rd, and June 21st.

However, not all witches are anti-Trump. His Pagan supporters say their binding ceremony has more to do with ridding the Oval Office of negativity.

"They would not have a need to feel binding him is a hindrance, because what it's going to stop him from doing isn't anything you should want him to do anyway," Amy Jean Gooslin told WEYI.

Gooslin is the High Priestess of the Coven of the Raven Moon in Flint, Michigan, where she and her coveners participated in the ritual.

"Basically, what the spell does, is it prevents the person in question from being able to draw energy from any negative sources," Gooslin said.

"It prevents the person in question from being able to project any energy that is going to have a negative or hurtful outcome on other people."

Meanwhile, many Christian conservatives were outraged over the curse, calling February 24th a day of prayer in an act of "spiritual warfare."

The Christian Nationalist Alliance refers to several Bible verses rebuking the act of conjuring spirits, including Revelations 21:8:

“But cowards, unbelievers, the corrupt, murderers, the immoral, those who practice witchcraft, idol worshipers, and all liars–their fate is in the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.”