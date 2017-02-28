America Hooked: Inside the Austin Box tragedy that shocked the Sooner Nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - The Austin Box tragedy shocked the Sooner Nation.

Box was a ferocious linebacker for OU.

He recorded 8 tackles in the 2011 Fiesta Bowl.

But, despite that, he also had a tender side.

“He was a very sensitive kid,” his dad Craig said. “Very mindful of the feelings of others. But at the same time whenever he crossed the white lines he was very competitive.”

Being competitive, Box wanted to stay on the field and help his teammates despite several severe injuries.

For him to do that, Box turned to painkillers, which eventually led to a deadly overdose.

"It’s the first thing you think about when you wake up in the morning and the last thing you think about at night," Austin’s mother Gail said.

He’ll show you how Austin’s parents are fighting back against their own grief by trying to prevent another tragedy.