× Cowboys’ Winning Streak Snapped in Ames

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team had their five-game winning streak and five-game road winning streak end on Tuesday night with an 86-83 loss to Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones got hot from 3-point range and went on a 26-9 run in the second half to take the lead for good.

OSU rallied late, cutting the deficit to one, but turned the ball over on an inbounds play and Iowa State held on to win.

Jawun Evans led the Cowboys with 29 points and hit four of OSU’s 13 three-pointers.

Leyton Hammonds had 19 points and hit five three-pointers.

Phil Forte added 12 points.

On senior night in Ames, the Cyclones hit 15 three-pointers, and were led by senior guard Matt Thomas, who had 25 points and made seven 3’s.

Fellow senior Deonte Burton added 20 points.

OSU outrebounded Iowa State by 13, but had 13 turnovers to ISU’s seven.

The Cowboys fall to 20-10 on the season, 9-8 in Big 12 play.

OSU ends the regular season this Saturday, March 3, when they host Kansas at 5:00 pm at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.