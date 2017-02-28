× Family saved by neighbors during apartment fire in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A family has been saved by their neighbors after an apartment fire in Midwest City.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of N. Midwest.

A young boy named Sirdetric Ware smelled smoke in his apartment, woke up his mother and the two then went from door to door waking up their neighbors.

“He said ‘Momma, you don’t smell that?’ When I got up, it was smokey in my house,” said Loretta Ware. “It gives me great joy just to be able to save somebody not only her but everybody in my fourplex. I’m just thanking God that nobody was hurt.”

As it turned out, the apartment right next door was on fire.

“I woke up to people kicking on my door saying my house was on fire. When I got up, I was in shock, because I didn’t know what was going on. And, they were like ‘Get your kids. Your house is on fire.’ And, I said we’re not cooking anything. And, then, I smelled it,” said Nyree Nicholson. “I get the babies. Everybody runs outside.”

An air conditioner unit had shortened out, starting a fire in the crawl space.

No injuries were reported, however Nicholson said her family’s been displaced and her apartment’s been damaged with no renters insurance.

“I guess I’m out of luck. I just feel like I lost everything, but I’m glad my kids are okay,” she said. “I just appreciate Loretta because, if it wasn’t for Loretta, we would not have made it today. We just wouldn’t be here.”

Nicholson now credits her neighbors with saving their lives.

“He woke up to the smoke. If it wasn’t for them people, we wouldn’t be here today,” she said. “That smoke was so bad, I could barely breathe. If it wasn’t for those children telling their mom, we would not be here.”

Nicholson said they had just moved in a few months ago and finished remodeling Monday.