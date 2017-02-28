Fire danger extreme to critical in central, western Oklahoma

The big story today is the Oklahoma wind, warm temperatures and the very high fire danger.

There’s also the chance for strong to severe t’storms in far eastern Oklahoma this afternoon and then again later tonight as a cold front blows east across the state.

Highs today are in the 70s and 80s with very strong, gusty winds south to southwest along and behind a dry line.

The fire danger is extreme to critical in central and western Oklahoma.

Behind the cold front that comes through overnight, look for windy and colder conditions later tonight and tomorrow!