× Group urges lawmakers to reject gun bills at capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sara Lenet drove an hour and a half from Tulsa to meet with lawmakers Thursday.

She wants them to shoot down a number of gun bills being heard at the state capitol.

A couple of the measures she’s worried about: non-permitted guns in public places and guns on our college campuses.

“We’re here to meet with our legislators, let them know that we’re paying attention and to stand up for responsible gun ownership,” Lenet said.

Representative John Enns proposed the bill to allow guns to be carried on college campuses.

He said his bill and others protect the rights of Oklahomans.

“We got to be very vigilant, and we got to do everything we can and the bottom line is the U.S. Constitution protects that right for us,” Enns said.

Enns respects what the ‘Moms Demand Action’ group is doing but said no one – not even the government or universities – can take away the right to own and carry a gun.

“It’s not the job of anybody, any college president, any faculty member, any other person that thinks they can take my right away to defend myself. That’s just wrong,” he said.

But, for Lenet, she worries the gun bills don’t represent the best interest of Oklahomans and questions the motives of lawmakers.

“They are about frankly doing the bidding of the National Rifle Association,” she said.

There is a version of the bill in the House and Senate.

So far, the bills haven’t moved out of committee.