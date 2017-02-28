Harmful chemical brought to Oklahoma school leads to sick staff members, students evacuated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TECUMSEH, Okla. – A teaching assistant is in trouble after bringing a harmful chemical to school, which forced the evacuation of students and faculty.

According to court documents, Lori Heffley is charged with biomedical assault, which is a felony.

The incident occurred on December 7 of last year at Krouch Early Childhood Center .

Heffley allegedly brought something known as “Bee Go” to school and poured it in a classroom.

The substance contains butyric acid, which makes bees vacate their hives.

According to the probable cause affidavit, staff members became sick from the odor.

They suffered from lightheadedness, dizziness and nausea.

Police believe the room the substance was spilled in was free of students.

“It is our belief that there was never any in that classroom. It was placed in there early in the morning before students arrived,” said Asst. Chief J.R. Kidney with Tecumseh Police.

The school district says it notified parents of the ordeal and Heffley has since resigned.

According to the affidavit, when police asked Heffley about the Bee Goo, she told them that “she thought it smelled good.”

The Pottawatomie County Clerk’s Office says the charges against Heffley were filed Feb. 27 and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Her bond is set at $2,000.