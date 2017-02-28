× “It’s very scary,” Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a late night homicide that happened on the city’s northwest side.

Late Monday night, Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of N.W. 105th.

“It’s been a very tragic night. This young man has fallen dead in his yard,” one area resident told Oklahoma’s NewsChannel 4.

The resident said the community is on edge, because this isn’t a first.

“It’s very scary. My mother lives directly across the street from this crime scene. I mean, there’s shooting at least two or three times per week. I mean, it’s just a bad place to live right now,” the resident said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person who had been shot.

“He was suffering from gunshot trauma. He was transferred to a local hospital and is expected to survive,” said Travis Vernier with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

That victim, 22-year-old Devin Hines, then told officers there was another person shot.

That victim is 29-year-old Tristan Brown.

“This victim was in a front yard in the 1200 block of NW 105th, and the victim in this case was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Vernier said.

Police said, right now, the details are foggy.

“We don’t have any witnesses at this point, so detectives are still working to put together leads,” Vernier said.

While authorities work on that, neighbors tell Oklahoma’s NewsChannel 4 they’re sick of living in fear.

“I want my mom out of here as soon as possible, and we’re working on it right now,” the resident said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300.