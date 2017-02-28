× Oklahoma City group fighting to keep pensions

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City group is turning to lawmakers in the fight to keep their pensions, something they say is rightfully theirs.

The Oklahoma City Committee to Protect Pensions says the federal government is in charge of managing the Central States Pension Plan.

However, the group says if no action is taken, it could be bankrupt within seven years.

Many of the people in Oklahoma affected by this used to be truck drivers who had a guaranteed amount of money they are supposed to get from the pension during their retirement.

The group says mismanagement of funds and other poor decisions have led to the decline of the pension and they’re now going to our state lawmakers to try and get them to do something.

They say if the pension is reduced or goes away, it would affect more than 6,000 Oklahomans.