Oklahoma deputy dies from injuries following crash

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies at an Oklahoma sheriff’s office are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Authorities told KJRH that 23-year-old Deputy Sean Cookson died on Monday night from injuries he suffered following a crash earlier this month.

“We [are] deeply saddened by the loss of Craig County Deputy Sean Cookson, badge number 9. He died on February 27, 2017 at 2218 hours. He was surrounded by friends, family, and law enforcement officers. Please keep his family and our entire office in your prayers,” Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey posted on Facebook.

On Feb. 22, Deputy Cookson was involved in a four-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s accident report claims that Cookson’s wife was driving along Hwy 82 when their vehicle rear ended another car that was stopped.

The report says the couple’s vehicle then crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.

Troopers determined that the crash was caused because they were speeding. Sean Cookson was flown to a Tulsa hospital with arm and leg injuries.

Cookson also served as Rowdy for Northeastern State University.

An account to help his family with expenses has been set up at the First National Bank in Vinita.