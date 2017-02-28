OU graduate works on movie ‘Hidden Figures’

NORMAN, Okla. – A University of Oklahoma alumnus is in the spotlight after spending some time in Hollywood.

Dr. Rudy L. Horne worked as a math consultant for the movie ‘Hidden Figures,’ a story of three African American female mathematicians who played a vital role in getting astronaut John Glenn to and from space.

“My primary responsibility was to train the actors and actresses to write the appropriate equations or solve the appropriate thing on the board in the scenes,” Horne said.

The now associate math professor at Morehouse College in Atlanta is used to teaching students but never dreamed he would take his talents to Hollywood and work on a movie of such historical significance.

“I feel honored that I could help represent these ladies, because the focus should always be on these three, particularly these three women and all the women for that matter who worked at NASA,” Horne said.

He hopes his unforgettable experience will help inspire others.

“What I want for people to get out of it is just that how powerful mathematics can be towards solving a real world problem and that it takes a team of people to do this work,” Horne said.

Horne made a trip back to Norman Tuesday to speak at OU about his part in the Oscar nominated movie.