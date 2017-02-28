× OU quarterback Baker Mayfield issues apology for “biggest mistake of my life”

NORMAN, Okla. – University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is apologizing for what he calls “the biggest mistake of my life.”

Mayfield was arrested early Saturday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest.

According to the Fayetteville District Court report, Mayfield stated he was trying to break up an altercation and the police officer asked him to stay so he could take a statement for his report.

Mayfield reportedly was yelling profanities and causing a scene and the officer reported Mayfield was intoxicated, slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol.

The officer reported he asked Mayfield to come over to him and Mayfield walked away.

The officer said he then told Mayfield to stop and, when he did, Mayfield began to sprint away from him.

The officer reported he tackled Mayfield, ordering him to put his hands behind his back.

Mayfield refused, according to police, and the officer eventually forced his arm and placed him in handcuffs.

He faces a court date on April 7 for the public intoxication charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Now, Mayfield is apologizing for his actions.

“With a heavy heart and many more emotions than just one… I sincerely apologize for my actions early Saturday morning on February 25th. I apologize to President Boren, Joe Castiglione, Coach Stoops, and Coach Riley for conducting myself in a manner that does not correctly represent the way the University of Oklahoma should be represented. I made the biggest mistake of my life by putting myself in this situation. I know that I represent the University of Oklahoma on a very large scale, therefore I know better than to bring bad attention and scrutiny to the school and people that I love. The shame, guilt, and embarrassment I have felt over the past few days and continue to feel is something I would never wish upon anybody. Due to the feeling of shame and guilt for misrepresenting our athletics department and specifically my football team, I have found it extremely difficult to be around my teammates the past few days. I feel as though I have failed them and let them down on many levels, so to all of my coaches and brothers, I am sorry for not being the leader you know I am. Next I apologize to my family and close friends. To my parents and brother, I am extremely sorry for bringing this embarrassment to the Mayfield name. I know you will forever tell me it is okay and that you are not mad or upset with me, but I as raised better. I was raised to do the right thing in every situation no matter who is watching. I am sorry. Also, to my close friends here in Norman and those back home in Lake Travis, I have misrepresented you and brought negative attention to the places that we are so proud to call home. For that, I am extremely sorry. I promise nothing like this mistake will ever happen again, I will make you all proud, and I will forever represent you win the way that you all deserve. Lastly, but definitely not least, to all of the Sooner fans around the world… I know I have brought shame to the university that we love. I have an enormous feeling of embarrassment because of my actions. I am sincerely sorry for causing you to have to answer questions and defend our beloved school on my behalf. To all of the parents of kids that look up to me and consider me as a role model, I am sorry I was not the example I should be for your children. This will forever be a lesson for me and let it be for young kids everywhere as well. We are all human and mistakes happen, they are a part of growing up and learning. Even thought my mistake is one that I will forever regret, it does not and will not define who I am. I am owning up to my mistake, yes, but I will not let it be what I am known for. I have faced lots of adversity in my life and overcome difficult obstacles. I know that this adversity is directly caused by my own actions and I have nobody to blame but myself, but I will own up to it, look it in the face, and I will be a better person in the long run. I will once day be somebody you can all be proud to say you watched grow up right before your own eyes. I wish I could individually apologize to every single person that I have affected. Just know that I am extremely sorry. I will earn your respect back and prove that I can handle myself in every situation, on and off the field. With much love and regret, Baker Mayfield.”