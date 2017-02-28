Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in N.W. Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 11 p.m., someone called called 911 saying he had been shot in the 1100 block of N.W. 105th, near Western and Hefner Rd.

When officers arrived on scene the victim said there was another victim nearby.

The second victim was found dead near N.W. 105th and Military Rd.

The victim who called police was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots, but the didn't see where the shots came from.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information.