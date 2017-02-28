× Police release more info on officer-involved shooting that left one man injured in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released more information about the officer-involved shooting that left one man injured in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, Oklahoma City police officers received an anonymous tip regarding possible illegal activity occurring at a home in the 3000 block of N.W. 35th ST.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw two males and a female standing on the front porch of a home in the area.

Police say one of the men and the woman quickly walked into the home while the other man, later identified as William Hoover, began running from the officers.

According to Oklahoma City Police, during the foot chase officers said they noticed that Hoover had a gun.

Officials say that at one point during the chase, Hoover turned toward the officer while holding the gun in his hand.

Hoover was ordered to drop the gun and allegedly refused.

At that time he was shot by Officer David Comodeca.

Hoover was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released after sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Hoover was then booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Officer Comodeca was not injured and has been placed on routine administrative leave.