President Donald Trump gives first address to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump gave his first address to Congress Tuesday night from the House Chamber.

Trump opened his address by condemning the recent spate of threats against Jewish community centers, vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and the shooting of two Indian men in Kansas.

In the emotional high point of the speech, Trump turned to the first lady’s box and acknowledged Carryn Owens, the widow of a US Navy Special operator, William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed in an anti-terror raid in Yemen in the first major military engagement of the new administration.

“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero — battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” Trump said as the House floor erupted in a prolonged standing ovation.

Owens, with tears streaming down her face, looked to the heavens and joined in the applause.

These are a few points President Trump addressed:

He wants to pass an immigration reform bill that could grant legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants living in the US.

“The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides,” Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House.

Trump also promised a much better system than the one that formed the centerpiece of Obama’s political legacy.

A new system, he said, must retain coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions, should offer plans backed by tax credits and expanded Health Savings Account and should preserve Medicaid expansion in the states. Trump also vowed to bring down the high price of drugs “immediately.”

“Obamacare is collapsing — and we must act decisively to protect all Americans,” he said, “Action is not a choice — it is a necessity.”

He also said he will ask Congress to approve a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a push that would make good on a key campaign pledge.

“To launch our national rebuilding, I will be asking the Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States — financed through both public and private capital — creating millions of new jobs,” Trump said, noting that the effort will be guided by his “Buy American and Hire American” principle.

