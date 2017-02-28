Purse believed to be missing Oklahoma woman’s found in wooded area

McALESTER, Okla. – A purse believed to belong to a woman missing for more than a month has been found in a wooded area near McAlester.

Police Det. Preston Rodgers told the McAlester News-Capital that 40-year-old Holly Marie Cantrell‘s identification and other items were in the purse that was found by a hunter.

Rodgers said a search of the area uncovered nothing else believed to be related to Cantrell.

The purse was found at Cardinal Point Recreation Area at Lake Eufaula, about 10 miles north of McAlester.

Cantrell disappeared about noon Jan. 20 after leaving work at McAlester Regional Health Center for lunch. Police say she was last seen getting into a green truck.