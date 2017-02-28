Shawnee police sergeant on administrative leave following domestic disturbance

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Shawnee police sergeant is on administrative leave following a domestic disturbance earlier this month.

On Feb. 7, James D. Wood. 38, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by “shoving her with his hands with force and violence,” and then interfered with her attempt to call 911, according to court documents obtained by the Shanwee News-Star.

Court documents reveal that Wood and his girlfriend, who is also a Shawnee police officer, have had domestic violence issues in the past.

The arrest warrant explains that around 12:51 a.m. on Feb. 7, an off-duty female officer asked for assistance in Pottawatomie County.

The deputy who responded to the call noted that several Shawnee police officers had also responded to the scene and were helping the woman put a spare tire on her car after one of her tires had been punctured by a knife during an alleged altercation with Wood, according to court documents obtained by the Shanwee News-Star.

The woman reportedly told the deputy that she and Wood got into an argument that day.

At one point during the argument, Wood took the woman’s phone and refused to give it back to her, the woman told the deputy.

Wood then allegedly took a knife and slashed the woman’s tire.

That is when the woman went back inside the home and asked Wood’s daughter if she could use her phone to call 911; however, Wood allegedly grabbed the phone and stopped the call, an affidavit reads.

The woman then went to her patrol vehicle and called for assistance.

Although the woman told officials she didn’t want to file charges against Wood, the deputy continued their investigation, following domestic violence protocols, the Shawnee News-Star reports.

After the domestic violence report was finished, it was turned over to the district attorney’s office and resulted in charges being filed.

Wood was charged with domestic abuse assault and battery and interference with an emergency telephone call.

He has since been placed on administrative leave.