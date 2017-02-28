× Thunder Start Hot, Westbrook Finishes Strong in Win Over Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit their first 12 three-point attempts of the game, and Russell Westbrook closed the game by scoring the final 16 points on his way to his 30th triple double as OKC beat the Utah Jazz 109-106 on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook finished with 43 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, and made six of OKC’s 15 three-pointers.

Despite their hot start from beyond the arc, the Thunder only led by eight at halftime and after building the lead to double digits in the second half, couldn’t hold the lead.

Utah took the lead late before Westbrook slammed the door on the Jazz, giving OKC their 11th straigt home win over Utah.

Doug McDermott had 16 points and made four 3-pointers, while Enes Kanter had 15 points.

Alex Abrines added 11 points and made all three 3-point attempts.

The Thunder shot 51 percent from the field and outrebounded the Jazz 42-33.

OKC improves to 35-25 on the season as they close their four-game homestand.

The Thunder starts a three-game road trip when they visit Portland on Thursday night at 9:30 pm.