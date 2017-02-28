Video shows terrifying moment armed robber points gun at local clerk’s head

OKLAHOMA CITY – Recently released surveillance video shows the terrifying moment an armed robber points a gun at a clerk’s head.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say a masked man held up a clerk at the Sooner Flash Mart near N.E. 10th and Sooner Rd.

The robber was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the words “Cali” printed on the front.

Surveillance video shows the robber forcing the clerk to open the register while pointing a handgun at her head.

Fortunately, the woman was not injured.

Officials say the masked robber was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities believe the suspect may be the same man who attempted to rob another convenience store in Oklahoma City last week.

On Saturday, an armed man tried to rob the Circle L store in the 9900 block of N. Western.

However, the suspect ran out of the store when the clerk pulled out a pistol.

A surveillance camera outside the store captured video of the suspect’s face as he was walking away.

The man appears to be wearing the same clothes as the masked robber in the most recent robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

If you know anything about either of these crimes or if you can help identify the suspect please call OCSO investigators at (405)713-1017 or Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.