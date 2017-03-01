Cabin in the trees? At Ra’s Treehouse Treesort the cabins really are in the trees.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUFAULA, OKLAHOMA -- A cabin in the trees was what Ray Wiseman had in mind and that's where we found him on a cloudy day in late February, putting in some of the creäture comforts we all expect even away from civilization.

"I had to do something," says Ray.

What makes this cabin different is its location.

If you feel the wind shifting while standing inside that's only natural.

This cabin is literally in the trees.

Standing on the balcony of his tree house under construction, Wiseman yells down, "My feet are 18 feet off the ground."

Ray expects to finish his newest cabin sometime in April.

"This is the common room," says Ray conducting a short tour. "This is the first floor bedroom."

It should sleet at least 8 if you fold out all the beds upstairs and down.

He's building an outdoor shower.

This cabin is even wheel chair accessible thanks to the cedar plank ramp he put in.

"If you step out the door you're not going to the ground," he says.

Last winter Ray had retired from a career in utility construction.

he wanted to build a tree house for himself and maybe for his daughters.

By the time he finished his family thought it might be a good idea if he'd share the place by renting it out once in a while.

"This cabin is 150 square feet," he says. "And this is a fold down Murphy bed."

The response was positive.

"Spring Break, 4th of July? If I had ten of them I could fill them up."

That's why the next one went up and Ra's Treesort became an actual thing.

When the wind blows in the trees off nearby Lake Eufaula his tree houses, hammocks, and swings move with them.

"It's similar to being in a sizeable boat," he says.

Wiseman had a tree house in Tishomingo as a kid.

He had to wait a while but he has two now, and the best thing about them is that he's willing to share the experience.

There's room for everyone if you call ahead.

Ray advertises his tree houses on AirBnB, TripAdvisor, and VRBO.

To see more go to http://www.EufaulaTreeSort.com