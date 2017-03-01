× Cowgirl Star, Sooners Honored By Big 12

The Big 12 women’s basketball postseason awards were released on Wednesday afternoon, with six players from Oklahoma’s Big 12 schools honored.

The awards were based on voting by the league’s coaches.

Oklahoma State center Kaylee Jensen made first team All-Big 12.

Oklahoma center Vionise Pierre-Louis and guard Peyton Little both made second team All-Big 12.

OU’s Maddie Manning and Gabbi Ortiz were both honorable mention All-Big 12.

Guard Chelsea Dungee made the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

One other player with Oklahoma ties was honored, as Kansas guard Jessica Washington from Jenks was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament begins Friday, March 3, and runs through Monday, March 6, at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma State opens play on Friday night at 8:30 against Kansas in the first round.

Oklahoma will play West Virginia Saturday night at 8:30 in the quarterfinals.

This is the complete list of honorees:

The All-Big 12 honors were chosen by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

2016-17 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

AWARD RECIPIENT Coach of the Year: Karen Aston, Texas (5th season at Texas, 10th overall) Player of the Year: Brooke McCarty, Texas, G, 5-4, Jr, League City, Texas Defensive Player of the Year: Brianna Taylor, Texas, G, 5-9, Sr, Houston, Texas Newcomer of the Year: Jessica Washington, Kansas, G, 5-8, Jr, Tulsa, Okla. Freshman of the Year: Joyner Holmes, Texas, G/F, 6-3, Cedar Hill, Texas Sixth Man Award: Lauren Cox, Baylor, F, 6-4, Fr, Flower Mound, Texas

All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school) Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown Kalani Brown ** Baylor C 6-7 So Slidell, La. Alexis Jones **^ Baylor G 5-9 Sr Irving, Texas Bridget Carleton ** Iowa State G 6-1 So Chatham, Ontario, Canada Breanna Lewis %^ K-State C 6-5 Sr Milwaukee, Wis. Kindred Wesemann > K-State G 5-6 Sr Pleasant Hill, Mo. Kaylee Jensen > Oklahoma State C 6-4 Jr Genoa, Nebraska Ariel Atkins > Texas G 5-11 Jr Duncanville, Texas Joyner Holmes Texas G/F 6-3 Fr Cedar Hill, Texas Brooke McCarty **^ Texas G 5-4 Jr League City, Texas Tynice Martin ** West Virginia G 5-10 So Atlanta, Ga. All-Big 12 Second Team Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown Nina Davis +!^ Baylor F 5-11 Sr Memphis, Tenn. Alexis Prince Baylor G 6-2 Sr Orlanda, Fla. Jessica Washington Kansas G 5-8 Jr Tulsa, Okla. Peyton Little + Oklahoma G 5-11 Sr Abilene, Texas Vionise Pierre-Louis Oklahoma C 6-4 Jr Lake Worth, Fla. All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Jadda Buckley (Iowa State), Seanna Johnson (Iowa State), Maddie Manning (Oklahoma), Gabbi Ortiz (Oklahoma), AJ Alix (TCU), Kelsey Lang (Texas), Recee’ Caldwell (Texas Tech), Ivonne CookTaylor (Texas Tech), Lanay Montgomery (West Virginia), Teana Muldrow (West Virginia) Big 12 All-Defensive Team Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown Kalani Brown Baylor C 6-7 So Slidell, La. Alexis Prince Baylor G 6-2 Sr Orlanda, Fla. Breanna Lewis @< K-State C 6-5 Sr Milwaukee, Wis. Ariel Atkins Texas G 5-11 Jr Duncanville, Texas Brianna Taylor Texas G 5-9 Sr Houston, Texas Lanay Montgomery @< West Virginia C 6-5 Sr Pittsburgh, Pa. Big 12 All-Freshman Team Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown Lauren Cox *** Baylor F 6-4 Fr. Flower Mound, Texas Eternati Willock *** K-State F 6-4 Fr. Scarborough, Ontario, Canada Chelsea Dungee Oklahoma G 5-11 Fr. Sapulpa, Okla. Joyner Holmes *** Texas G/F 6-3 Fr. Cedar Hill, Texas Brittany Brewer Texas Tech F 6-4 Fr. Abilene, Texas