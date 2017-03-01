Cowgirl Star, Sooners Honored By Big 12
The Big 12 women’s basketball postseason awards were released on Wednesday afternoon, with six players from Oklahoma’s Big 12 schools honored.
The awards were based on voting by the league’s coaches.
Oklahoma State center Kaylee Jensen made first team All-Big 12.
Oklahoma center Vionise Pierre-Louis and guard Peyton Little both made second team All-Big 12.
OU’s Maddie Manning and Gabbi Ortiz were both honorable mention All-Big 12.
Guard Chelsea Dungee made the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.
One other player with Oklahoma ties was honored, as Kansas guard Jessica Washington from Jenks was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament begins Friday, March 3, and runs through Monday, March 6, at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma State opens play on Friday night at 8:30 against Kansas in the first round.
Oklahoma will play West Virginia Saturday night at 8:30 in the quarterfinals.
This is the complete list of honorees:
The All-Big 12 honors were chosen by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.
2016-17 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards
|AWARD
|RECIPIENT
|Coach of the Year:
|Karen Aston, Texas (5th season at Texas, 10th overall)
|Player of the Year:
|Brooke McCarty, Texas, G, 5-4, Jr, League City, Texas
|Defensive Player of the Year:
|Brianna Taylor, Texas, G, 5-9, Sr, Houston, Texas
|Newcomer of the Year:
|Jessica Washington, Kansas, G, 5-8, Jr, Tulsa, Okla.
|Freshman of the Year:
|Joyner Holmes, Texas, G/F, 6-3, Cedar Hill, Texas
|Sixth Man Award:
|Lauren Cox, Baylor, F, 6-4, Fr, Flower Mound, Texas
|All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)
|Player
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Cl
|Hometown
|Kalani Brown **
|Baylor
|C
|6-7
|So
|Slidell, La.
|Alexis Jones **^
|Baylor
|G
|5-9
|Sr
|Irving, Texas
|Bridget Carleton **
|Iowa State
|G
|6-1
|So
|Chatham, Ontario, Canada
|Breanna Lewis %^
|K-State
|C
|6-5
|Sr
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|Kindred Wesemann >
|K-State
|G
|5-6
|Sr
|Pleasant Hill, Mo.
|Kaylee Jensen >
|Oklahoma State
|C
|6-4
|Jr
|Genoa, Nebraska
|Ariel Atkins >
|Texas
|G
|5-11
|Jr
|Duncanville, Texas
|Joyner Holmes
|Texas
|G/F
|6-3
|Fr
|Cedar Hill, Texas
|Brooke McCarty **^
|Texas
|G
|5-4
|Jr
|League City, Texas
|Tynice Martin **
|West Virginia
|G
|5-10
|So
|Atlanta, Ga.
|All-Big 12 Second Team
|Player
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Cl
|Hometown
|Nina Davis +!^
|Baylor
|F
|5-11
|Sr
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Alexis Prince
|Baylor
|G
|6-2
|Sr
|Orlanda, Fla.
|Jessica Washington
|Kansas
|G
|5-8
|Jr
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Peyton Little +
|Oklahoma
|G
|5-11
|Sr
|Abilene, Texas
|Vionise Pierre-Louis
|Oklahoma
|C
|6-4
|Jr
|Lake Worth, Fla.
|All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
|Jadda Buckley (Iowa State), Seanna Johnson (Iowa State), Maddie Manning (Oklahoma), Gabbi Ortiz (Oklahoma), AJ Alix (TCU), Kelsey Lang (Texas), Recee’ Caldwell (Texas Tech), Ivonne CookTaylor (Texas Tech), Lanay Montgomery (West Virginia), Teana Muldrow (West Virginia)
|Big 12 All-Defensive Team
|Player
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Cl
|Hometown
|Kalani Brown
|Baylor
|C
|6-7
|So
|Slidell, La.
|Alexis Prince
|Baylor
|G
|6-2
|Sr
|Orlanda, Fla.
|Breanna Lewis @<
|K-State
|C
|6-5
|Sr
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|Ariel Atkins
|Texas
|G
|5-11
|Jr
|Duncanville, Texas
|Brianna Taylor
|Texas
|G
|5-9
|Sr
|Houston, Texas
|Lanay Montgomery @<
|West Virginia
|C
|6-5
|Sr
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Big 12 All-Freshman Team
|Player
|School
|Pos
|Ht
|Cl
|Hometown
|Lauren Cox ***
|Baylor
|F
|6-4
|Fr.
|Flower Mound, Texas
|Eternati Willock ***
|K-State
|F
|6-4
|Fr.
|Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
|Chelsea Dungee
|Oklahoma
|G
|5-11
|Fr.
|Sapulpa, Okla.
|Joyner Holmes ***
|Texas
|G/F
|6-3
|Fr.
|Cedar Hill, Texas
|Brittany Brewer
|Texas Tech
|F
|6-4
|Fr.
|Abilene, Texas
|A tie created a sixth spot on the All-Defensive Team
|***
|Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)
|**
|Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)
|^
|2015-16 All-Big 12 First Team
|>
|2015-16 All-Big 12 Second Team
|+
|2014-15 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
|%
|2014-15 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection
|!
|2013-14 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
|<
|2015-16 All-Defensive Team Selection
|@
|2014-15 All-Defensive Team Selection