Cowgirl Star, Sooners Honored By Big 12

The Big 12 women’s basketball postseason awards were released on Wednesday afternoon, with six players from Oklahoma’s Big 12 schools honored.

The awards were based on voting by the league’s coaches.

Oklahoma State center Kaylee Jensen made first team All-Big 12.

Oklahoma center Vionise Pierre-Louis and guard Peyton Little both made second team All-Big 12.

OU’s Maddie Manning and Gabbi Ortiz were both honorable mention All-Big 12.

Guard Chelsea Dungee made the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

One other player with Oklahoma ties was honored, as Kansas guard Jessica Washington from Jenks was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament begins Friday, March 3, and runs through Monday, March 6, at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma State opens play on Friday night at 8:30 against Kansas in the first round.

Oklahoma will play West Virginia Saturday night at 8:30 in the quarterfinals.

This is the complete list of honorees:

The All-Big 12 honors were chosen by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

2016-17 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

AWARD RECIPIENT
Coach of the Year: Karen Aston, Texas (5th season at Texas, 10th overall)
Player of the Year: Brooke McCarty, Texas, G, 5-4, Jr, League City, Texas
Defensive Player of the Year: Brianna Taylor, Texas, G, 5-9, Sr, Houston, Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Jessica Washington, Kansas, G, 5-8, Jr, Tulsa, Okla.
Freshman of the Year: Joyner Holmes, Texas, G/F, 6-3, Cedar Hill, Texas
Sixth Man Award: Lauren Cox, Baylor, F, 6-4, Fr, Flower Mound, Texas

 

All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)
Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown
Kalani Brown ** Baylor C 6-7 So Slidell, La.
Alexis Jones **^ Baylor G 5-9 Sr Irving, Texas
Bridget Carleton ** Iowa State G 6-1 So Chatham, Ontario, Canada
Breanna Lewis %^ K-State C 6-5 Sr Milwaukee, Wis.
Kindred Wesemann > K-State G 5-6 Sr Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Kaylee Jensen > Oklahoma State C 6-4 Jr Genoa, Nebraska
Ariel Atkins > Texas G 5-11 Jr Duncanville, Texas
Joyner Holmes Texas G/F 6-3 Fr Cedar Hill, Texas
Brooke McCarty **^ Texas G 5-4 Jr League City, Texas
Tynice Martin ** West Virginia G 5-10 So Atlanta, Ga.
All-Big 12 Second Team
Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown
Nina Davis +!^ Baylor F 5-11 Sr Memphis, Tenn.
Alexis Prince Baylor G 6-2 Sr Orlanda, Fla.
Jessica Washington Kansas G 5-8 Jr Tulsa, Okla.
Peyton Little + Oklahoma G 5-11 Sr Abilene, Texas
Vionise Pierre-Louis Oklahoma C 6-4 Jr Lake Worth, Fla.
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Jadda Buckley (Iowa State), Seanna Johnson (Iowa State), Maddie Manning (Oklahoma), Gabbi Ortiz (Oklahoma), AJ Alix (TCU), Kelsey Lang (Texas), Recee’ Caldwell (Texas Tech), Ivonne CookTaylor (Texas Tech), Lanay Montgomery (West Virginia), Teana Muldrow (West Virginia)
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown
Kalani Brown Baylor C 6-7 So Slidell, La.
Alexis Prince Baylor G 6-2 Sr Orlanda, Fla.
Breanna Lewis @< K-State C 6-5 Sr Milwaukee, Wis.
Ariel Atkins Texas G 5-11 Jr Duncanville, Texas
Brianna Taylor Texas G 5-9 Sr Houston, Texas
Lanay Montgomery @< West Virginia C 6-5 Sr Pittsburgh, Pa.
Big 12 All-Freshman Team
Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown
Lauren Cox *** Baylor F 6-4 Fr. Flower Mound, Texas
Eternati Willock *** K-State F 6-4 Fr. Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
Chelsea Dungee Oklahoma G 5-11 Fr. Sapulpa, Okla.
Joyner Holmes *** Texas G/F 6-3 Fr. Cedar Hill, Texas
Brittany Brewer Texas Tech F 6-4 Fr. Abilene, Texas

 

A tie created a sixth spot on the All-Defensive Team
*** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)
** Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)
^ 2015-16 All-Big 12 First Team
> 2015-16 All-Big 12 Second Team
+ 2014-15 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
% 2014-15 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection
! 2013-14 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
< 2015-16 All-Defensive Team Selection
@ 2014-15 All-Defensive Team Selection

 

 