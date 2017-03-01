Deputy’s pistol fires while holstered inside Oklahoma restaurant

TULSA, Okla. – A police report says a Wagoner County reserve deputy’s handgun fired while holstered inside a restaurant, injuring two people who were hit by shrapnel.

The Tulsa World reports an internal investigation into the discharge of 25-year-old Deputy Michael Witham’s holstered pistol began Monday.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Nick Mahoney says the investigation is estimated to take a few weeks.

He says Witham, a former Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office auxiliary officer, is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Mahoney says the deputy has met state-mandated firearm qualifications and is up to date on required training.

According to a police report obtained by the Tulsa World, Witham’s handgun “went off on its own accord” while holstered as he was leaving the White River Fish Marker in Broken Arrow.

Two people sustained minor injuries when the bullet struck the ground and sprayed shrapnel, the Tulsa World reports.